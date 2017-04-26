Brad Paisley dropping visual album to accompany “Love and War”

Arista Nashville

Brad Paisley has revealed that he’ll be releasing a “visual album” style video companion to his new album, Love and War, with concept videos for all of the album’s 16 songs coming initially as an Apple Music exclusive on Friday, April 28.

Brad tells Variety he didn’t come up with the idea to do a complete visual companion until he had finished the video for “Today.”

“I saw the way that just blew up and was really connecting. So I went to the label and half-jokingly said, “I can do this with every song on this record. They’re all very visual,’” he says. “And we went guerilla-style, everywhere we could do this.”

Although his “visual album” is not intended to be the kind of coherent single story like Beyonce‘s Lemonade, there is emotional flow. “I hope that ‘One Beer Can’ cracks you up, and I hope to tug on the emotions with the one-two punch of ‘Love and War,’ with me and John Fogerty on the deck of an aircraft carrier, which fades into ‘Today,’ as the soldiers come home. I hope that there’s not a dry eye watching that,” he explains.

He also shot videos anywhere and everywhere including a Sleep Number mattress store in a mall, and, yes, his parents’ house. “In “One Beer Can,” that’s my parents’ house. We cast 30 Belmont students [for a raucous high school party scene]. I never did that to my mother — I never threw that party — so it serves her right that finally at my age I’m trashing her house. With a donkey,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...