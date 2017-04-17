Brad Paisley finds “Heaven South” in Franklin, Tennessee

Arista Nashville

Brad Paisley just released the second single from his Love and War album, which comes out Friday. While you should soon start hearing “Last Time for Everything” on the radio soon, Brad shot the video for yet another track this weekend on the outskirts of Nashville.

The West Virginia native and his band performed the new song, “Heaven South,” in the back of a vintage pick-up as it cruised down Main Street in downtown Franklin, according to The Tennessean.

Around 400 volunteers turned out to be part of the audience for the shoot, which started around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Brad and his band then moved to a flat-bed trailer situated on the historic square in the quaint town.

Brad, who lives nearby, told the audience he picked Franklin for the shoot because the song makes him think about the town.

