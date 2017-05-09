Brett Eldredge gives fans a peek at album #3

Atlantic/Warner Nashville

We may not know the title or the release date of Brett Eldredge’s follow-up to his sophomore Illinois album, but thanks to his excitement, we do know what it will look like.

“Album 3 is coming!!!!!!!!! Here’s the COVER!” the “Wanna Be That Song” hitmaker shared on social media Tuesday.

In the moody photo, a dressed-down Brett leans against the wall while staring into the camera. While it’s not clear if his third effort will indeed be self-titled, the cover simply says ‘Brett Eldredge’ in all capital letters.

One thing we do know for sure: the record will feature the lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” which just broke into country’s top 30.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Album 3 is coming!!!!!!!!! Here’s the COVER! pic.twitter.com/SCS9MOrpWm — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 9, 2017

Like this: Like Loading...