Brett Eldredge plans to “Glow” even brighter this Christmas season

For Brett Eldredge, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — again.

If you thought his big-band holiday album Glow sounded good last year, just wait for what’s coming this yuletide season. For the first time, the Illinois native’s holiday collection will be available on vinyl this year.

You’ll also be able to sample Brett’s offerings on TV. He’ll sing on CMA Country Christmas on ABC on November 27, before helping light the Rockefeller Center tree on NBC on November 29.

“I’m ready to bring the holidays back bigger and better than ever,” the energetic star says. “I love everything about Christmas, from the snow to decorations to the music. I can’t wait to get Glow out to fans again this season. The Rockefeller Center especially has been a dream of mine since I was a kid.”

Brett will also play a special big-band Christmas show December 1 at New York City’s Irving Plaza. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at BrettEldredge.com.

