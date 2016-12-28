Brett Eldredge Scores His First Crossover #1, While Making It Two in a Row with “Wanna Be That Song”

Atlantic/Warner Nashville

From the looks of things, Brett Eldredge will be heading into 2017 on top of the world — because he’s certainly at the top of the charts.

Currently enjoying his second week at the top of the country tally with “Wanna Be That Song,” the Illinois native also just scored his first #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

Brett’s red-hot duet with Meghan Trainor on “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is to thank for the Adult Contemporary honor. Believe it or not, it’s also Best New Artist Grammy-winner Trainor’s first trip to the top of the AC chart as well.

You can find Brett and Meghan’s collaboration on his hit holiday album, Glow.

