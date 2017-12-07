Brett Eldredge will take “The Long Way” to ABC’s “Good Morning America” December 12

ABC/Mark Levine

Brett Eldredge is set to appear on Good Morning America on Dec. 12. The country crooner will perform his latest single, “The Long Way,” live from New York City. The show starts at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

Additionally, he’ll sing the title track of his 2016 holiday album, Glow, in a performance that will post later that day on ABCNews.com.

Brett has been sharing his holiday spirit with fans live in concert and on social media. The singer recently headlined his first holiday show in New York City last week and on Dec. 14 will treat members of the Nashville music industry to another special showcase.

Those not in New York or Nashville can keep up with Brett’s holiday festivities on social media where he recently serenaded Santa and took his dog, Edgar, on a pretend sleigh ride in his home.

