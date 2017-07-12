Brett Young books late-night date with Jimmy Kimmel, as he vies for a Teen Choice Award

BMLG

Brett Young is set to make his late-night TV debut next Tuesday, doing his new single, “Like I Loved You,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! You can watch for the California native’s performance starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

The two-time chart-topper also happens to be up for a Teen Choice Award this year. He’s nominated for Choice Country Song for his #1, “In Case You Didn’t Know.” You can vote for Brett’s song online, in advance of the Sunday, August 13 show on Fox.

