Brett Young is “flattered” to be nominated at CMA Awards

Brett Young has had a whirlwind year of back-to-back No. 1 singles: “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know.” On Wednesday, he’ll face off against his fellow rising stars as he competes for his first-ever CMA Award. The New Artist of the Year nominee says he’s just glad that his name’s on the ballot.

“That category is so thick,” he tells ABC Radio. “I think anybody deserves it, so I am flattered just to be nominated.”

Brett finds himself nominated alongside Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs and says if he takes home the trophy he’ll be very surprised. So, if not him, who does he think will win on Wednesday night?

“Somebody like Jon Pardi, who is on fire right now, or somebody like Old Dominion who literally I feel like everything they touch turns to gold,” he reasons. “If I [won], it would be, A. very surprising but B., very, very flattering.”

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see if Brett takes home the coveted New Artist of the Year Award.

