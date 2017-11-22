Bye-bye Tennessee, hello Big Apple: Dustin Lynch plans a NYC Thanksgiving

ABC/Image Group LA

For a change this Thanksgiving, Dustin Lynch won’t be spending Turkey Day with his family in his hometown of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Instead, he’ll be performing on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

But the “I’d Be Jealous Too” singer shouldn’t be too homesick: he’s taking his whole clan along.

“Well, I’m gonna break tradition this year,” Dustin explains. “Usually, I go home. This year, I’m going to New York City. I’m playing the Macy’s parade. I’m gonna be on the KFC float and I’m taking the whole freakin’ family up there with me. So we’re gonna do it big in New York City this year.”

Dustin isn’t ruling out another full-fledged traditional Thanksgiving meal once he gets back to the Volunteer state, however.

“I’ll have to, yeah. ‘Cause there’s like certain dishes that my mom and sister cook that I know we won’t find in New York, so we’ll probably pig out again,” he confesses. “That’s a great excuse to pig out twice, so yeah, we’re gonna go for it!”

Dustin will sing his latest #1, “Small Town Boy,” on the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The three-hour spectacle starts at 9 a.m. and repeats at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Then on Monday, Dustin makes his CMA Country Christmas debut, performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” on the annual holiday special. It starts at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on ABC.

