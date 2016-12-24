California Girl Cam Is Dreaming of a White Christmas

ABC/Image Group LA

For lots of us, “White Christmas” is simply a holiday classic written by Irving Berlin. But for California girl Cam, it’s something she’s been dreaming of since she was just a little girl.

“I was born in Huntington Beach. You know, there is no winter,” she laughs. “It’s a surf capitol. And then when I was five, my family moved, because of my dad’s job, up to the Bay Area, which is kind of near San Francisco.”

“And it drops down into the forties, maybe. It’s not super cold, but we went out Christmas tree shopping in our shorts, like all of us did not understand what was going on,” she recalls. “And we were freezing cold, so that was a shock for us.”

Even when the “Burning House” hitmaker moved to Music City, she admits it was a major adjustment.

“Moving to Nashville, everyone’s like, ‘Where’s your winter coat?’ And I’m like, ‘I have my zip-up hoodie. Is that not enough?’” she recalls. “And they’re like, ‘No. There’s ice here. Get a real coat!’”

“In California you can go out and the sun will be shining and… you could go picnic I guess if you wanted to,” she says. “It’s a very different feeling, but we romanticize about the white Christmases. We think that’d be nice!”

