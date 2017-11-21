Cam & “Diane” take on 34th Street on Thanksgiving Day

ABC/Image Group LA

On Thursday, Cam will be bringing “Diane” to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The “Burning House” hitmaker will ride the Domino Sugar float during the two-and-a-half mile route down New York City’s 34th Street. You can watch her perform “Diane,” the lead single from her forthcoming sophomore album, during NBC’s coverage of the event. The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. and repeats at 2:00 p.m..

Cam kicked off a busy week in Nashville on Monday, surprising a group of tourists visiting Historic RCA Studio B on Music Row. The California native sang “Diane,” as well as “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” which Elvis Presley recorded in the very same room. You can check out Cam’s acoustic session on Facebook.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...