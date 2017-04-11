Cam’s “Untamed” curls land her an endorsement deal

PRNewsfoto/John Frieda Hair Care

Cam’s blonde, curly ‘do has long been one of her most distinctive features, and now the “Burning House” hitmaker has the endorsement deal to go along with her unforgettable mane.

The California native will be one of the faces of John Frieda Hair Care’s “Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement” campaign, which encourages customers to be bold with their personal style.

“There are so many women and girls that will see this and get psyched about their curly hair,” Cam says. “Be yourself, be unapologetic,” she adds, “the world needs you to be you.”

This past weekend, Cam played her first dates opening for George Strait at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with more shows to come later this year. The Untamed singer also continues to work on her forthcoming sophomore album.

