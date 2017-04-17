Canaan Smith coins the term “Miranda Lambert crazy” to describe his wife

ABC/Image Group LA

Canaan Smith credits Miranda Lambert and his wife Christy with inspiring his new song “Like You That Way.”

“I live with one and I listen to the other,” he says of the two ladies who helped give life to the song’s eyebrow-raising lyric: “You’re Miranda Lambert crazy and I like you that way.”

The tune is Canaan’s first new music since his debut album Bronco, which featured the #1 “Love You Like That.”

“We’ve played ‘Like You That Way’ a few times in front of a live crowd at home and when we were touring overseas in Europe,” he tells People, “and the crowd reaction is always a great barometer. The reaction to that song so far has been amazing, so I can’t wait for more people to have the chance to hear it.”

You can check out the lyric video for the lead single from Canaan’s upcoming sophomore album on YouTube.

