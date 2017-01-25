Canaan Smith Heads Back for More with U.K. Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

As we wait to see what’s next from Canaan Smith music-wise in the U.S., the Virginia native is developing quite a following overseas.

He’s one of a handful of artists who’ll head to Europe in March for the continent’s biggest music festival, known as C2C: Country to Country. Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne are just some of the stars on the bill this year.

But Canaan won’t be heading back home immediately, he’ll be sticking around for his own seven-city trek across the United Kingdom, which starts March 14 in Glasgow, Scotland. He’s calling it the Back for More Tour, a reference to his dates last fall with British duo The Shires.

“We made a bunch of friends and I can’t wait to get back for another round,” the man who hit #1 with “Love You Like That” says.

Here’s the itinerary for Canaan Smith’s Back for More Tour, with tickets going on sale this Friday:

3/14 — Glasgow, Scotland, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

3/15 — Birmingham, England, O2 Institute3

3/16 — Manchester, England, The Deaf Institute

3/18 — Bristol, England, Thekla

3/19 — Portsmouth, England, The Wedgewood Rooms

3/20 — Brighton, England, Concord 2

3/21 — London, England, Bush Hall

