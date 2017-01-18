Carrie Underwood Cleans Up as “Dirty Laundry” Tops the Chart

Arista Nashville

The song may be called “Dirty Laundry,” but Carrie Underwood is certainly cleaning up, as the tune becomes the 25th #1 of her career, topping the Mediabase airplay chart this week.

The fourth single from her Platinum-selling Storyteller album is also its fourth #1, following in the footsteps of “Smoke Break,” “Heartbeat,” and “Church Bells,” which garnered Carrie a Best Country Solo Performance nod at next month’s Grammys.

The American Idol winner is also up for Favorite Female Country Artist at Wednesday night’s People’s Choice Awards. Carrie competes against Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert for the honor. You can find out who wins, starting at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

