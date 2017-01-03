Carrie Underwood Delivers Pop-Up Performance at Atlanta Christian Conference

ABC/Image Group LA

College students attending the Passion 2017 gathering at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome got quite a surprise, as Carrie Underwood took the stage for an unannounced performance during the evangelical conference Monday night.

Carrie joined Christian artist David Crowder and his band for a rocking version of her 2014 hit, “Something in the Water.”

“What an incredible night… !” Carrie shared on social media, along with a photo. “Thanks for letting me be a small part of it! & thanks @crowdermusic for letting me crash your set!” she said, adding the heart emoji.

The feeling was entirely mutual, as the Christian singer echoed Carrie’s sentiments on Twitter, thanking her for “bringing the house down!”

You can relive the performance thanks to a YouTube video posted by one of the folks in the audience.

What a way to kick off #passion2017! Come on! Thanks @carrieunderwood for joining me & bringing the house down! photo cred: @marycarolinem pic.twitter.com/XhalkYhJiH — David Crowder (@crowdermusic) January 3, 2017

