Carrie Underwood is pregnant, announces 2019 Cry Pretty 360 Tour

Randee St. Nicholas/Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood has announced her new arena tour, the Cry Pretty Tour 360, will hit the road in the spring of next year. Why next year? Because the superstar is expecting a baby.

Carrie announced on Instagram that she and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, a little sister or brother for their son, Isaiah. “We are excited to be adding another fish to our pond…we’re just so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us,” Carrie announced, while sitting under metallic balloons that spell out “BABY.”

Carrie, who will release her new album, Cry Pretty, on September 14, also announced the concert news to her fans in a video on Wednesday morning.

The “in the round”-style tour of 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada kicks off May 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and wraps on Halloween at Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena.

Carrie said, “It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 17th at 10am local time

Check out all the information, including ticket and album bundles, on Carrie’s official website.

Carrie Underwood’s 2019 Cry Pretty 360 tour dates:

5/1 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

5/3 — Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at the BJCC

5/4 — N. Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

5/6 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

5/9 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/11 — Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

5/12 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

5/14 — Sacramento, CA, Golden1 Center

5/16 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

5/18 — Bakersfield, CA, Rabobank Arena

5/21 — Portland, OR, MODA Center at Rose Garden

5/22 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

5/24 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

5/25 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

5/28 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

5/31 — Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

6/2 — Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

6/9 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

6/10 — Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

6/13 — Hershey, PA, GIANT Center

6/15 — Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

6/16 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

6/18 — St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

6/20 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

6/21 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

6/23 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

9/10 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

9/12 — Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center

9/14 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/16 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

9/18 — Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

9/19 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

9/21 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/22 — Lafayette, LA, Cajundome

9/24 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

9/25 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

9/27 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

9/29 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

9/30 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

10/2 — New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden

10/4 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

10/5 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

10/10 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/12 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

10/13 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

10/16 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

10/17 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

10/19 — Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

10/20 — Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

10/23 — Memphis, TN, FedExForum

10/24 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

10/26 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

10/27 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/29 — Chicago, IL — United Center

10/31 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

