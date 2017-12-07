Carrie Underwood makes Christmas cookies with her son for the first time

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is getting into the holiday spirit this year with her son, 2½-year-old Isaiah. The singer recently posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the toddler helping her in the kitchen.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” she captioned a photo of Isaiah decorating a cookie. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!”

Carrie is enjoying some down time this holiday season with her family. The singer has made a full recovery since injuring her wrist last month after falling outside her home. The injury forced her to cancel several appearances in November.

