Carrie Underwood, re-imagined: What “American Idol”‘s Top 5 will sing on Sunday

The Top 5 American Idol finalists have spent the week in Nashville with superstar guest mentor Carrie Underwood, and on Sunday, they’ll give us their best interpretations of songs from her catalog.

Four of the contestants chose some of Carrie’s biggest hits, while the other will tackle an album cut from her 2007 Carnival Ride record. Here’s a look at what the Top 5 will be singing:

Cade Foehner — “Undo It”

Caleb Lee Hutchinson — “So Small”

Gabby Barrett — “Last Name”

Maddie Poppe — “I Told You So”

Michael J. Woodard — “Flat on the Floor”

Carrie herself will appear on the show to perform her latest hit, “Cry Pretty.”

For the first time ever this season, Americans all across the country are able to simultaneously vote for their favorites. American Idol airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

