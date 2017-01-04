Carrie Underwood Reveals Holiday Scare with Her Beloved Pup Ace

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is managing to find the silver lining in a health crisis involving her dog Ace.

“This is too adorable not to post,” she shared late Tuesday night, along with a video of her beloved pup walking on an underwater treadmill, as part of his physical therapy.

The longtime pet-lover revealed that Ace suffered a herniated disc right before Christmas.

“He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side,” Carrie explained. “His left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go.”

The “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker adds that Ace is taking his treatment “like a champ,” and you can hear her praising him in the accompanying clip. Check it out on Instagram.

