Carrie Underwood Set to Present at Sunday’s Golden Globes

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood will be passing out trophies at Sunday night’s Golden Globes in Hollywood. It’s not the “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker’s first time at the show, either.

Carrie previously attended the precursor to the Oscars in 2011, when she was nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for “There’s a Place for Us” from Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

You can watch The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

