Carrie Underwood surprises Mike Fisher by singing national anthem before hockey game

It’s no secret who Carrie Underwood is rooting for in the National Hocky League’s Stanley Cup playoffs — it’s her husband Mike Fisher‘s team, the Nashville Predators, and she had a big surprise for Mike before Monday night’s overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

When Fisher, his teammates and the crowd rose for the singing of the national anthem, none other than Carrie stepped out to sing it.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer also showed her support for the Predators by wearing a personal team jersey with her husband’s number 12 on it, and nail polish to match the team’s colors.

And after performing the song, she even took part in the Predators’ signature towel wave.

Carrie was good luck — The Predators pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Blackhawks, bringing them one game closer to advancing in the playoffs.

Carrie also has been cheering Fisher’s team during her concerts and on Twitter, writing after their win in game one last Thursday, “My @PredsNHL played like champs tonight! #BlueAndGold #Pekka And boy, was that @mikefisher1212 hot! Great game, guys!”

Following Saturday’s win, Carrie wrote, “So proud of our boys tonight!”

