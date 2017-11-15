Carrie Underwood undergoes wrist surgery after serious fall last weekend

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood continues to be on the mend, after a hard fall Friday night outside her Nashville home that left her with a broken wrist, and several cuts and abrasions.

“I just wanted [to] let everyone know that I’m doing great,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “Had surgery on my wrist [Tuesday] & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

The ten-time CMA Awards host was forced to miss her scheduled appearance Sunday night at Nashville’s Country Rising benefit due to her injuries.

