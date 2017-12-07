Charlie Daniels’ 2018 Volunteer Jam to include Chris Janson, Justin Moore, Eddie Montgomery & more

Courtesy Blackbird Presents

Charlie Daniels has been hosting his Volunteer Jam for years, but in 2018, the event will honor the man who created the star-studded charity concert event.

The 2018 Volunteer Jam will be held on March 7 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The evening will feature performances by The Charlie Daniels Band, Alison Krauss, Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, Bobby Bare, Chris Janson, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Ricky Skaggs. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 43 years since the CDB and some of our friends got together at War Memorial Auditorium for what was supposed to be a live recording session, a one-time happening that took on a life of its own and was to become known worldwide as The Volunteer Jam,” Daniels says in a statement.



Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, all Ticketmaster locations, and the Bridgestone Arena box office. A portion of the proceeds from 2018’s Volunteer Jam will be donated to The Journey Home Project, a non-profit aimed to help veterans.

