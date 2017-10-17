Cheerleader or potential Female Vocalist of the Year? Why Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t do both

Black River Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini is up for Female Vocalist of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards, but if she’d become a cheerleader, that might not be the case.

“Failure is so important,” the “Legends” hitmakers says in the November issue of Health. “I feel like failure can reroute your life. It sounds silly, but in eighth grade I was one of two girls who didn’t make the cheerleading squad. And you know what? That was the year I picked up a guitar and wrote a song.”

“So failure is what keeps you on your path,” she continues. “It also gives you a pause to breathe before something great happens.”

The Knoxville, Tennessee native’s sophomore album, Unapologetically, comes out November 3.

