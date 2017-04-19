Chris Janson follows “Buy Me a Boat” with “Fix a Drink”

ABC/Image Group LA

When Chris Janson hits the road with Sam Hunt this summer on his 15 in a 30 Tour, the “Buy Me a Boat” hitmaker will have a brand new single.

Chris debuted “Fix a Drink” Wednesday night on the Grand Ole Opry. Though the lead release from his upcoming sophomore album won’t be available digitally until May 5, you can get an early listen thanks to a short video of the performance the Opry shared on its social media.

Chris sets out on his summer trek with Sam and Maren Morris starting June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

