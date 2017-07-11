Chris Janson’s fans are anxious to “Fix a Drink” on the 15 in a 30 Tour

Warner Music Nashville

In the middle of a busy week ahead, Chris Janson also happens to have scored a new top-30 hit with “Fix a Drink.”

Chris plays the Grand Ole Opry Wednesday night before heading to the Atlanta, Georgia area to play a sold-out Thursday night show on Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 Tour.

“The crowds this summer have been incredible, and I’ve been thrilled to see that ‘Fix a Drink’ is an absolute fan favorite,” Chris says. “It would be an understatement to say I’m having fun — I’m having a total blast. All I ever wanted to do was sing songs of my own along with the people who know and love them… It’s been awesome.”

Chris, Sam and Maren Morris continue on to Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday and Saturday.

