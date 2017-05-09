Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon reveal “first draft” of ZZ Top’s “Legs” on “The Tonight Show”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Chris Stapleton was the musical guest on Monday’s The Tonight Show, and demonstrated his comedy chops, joining host Jimmy Fallon and one of Jimmy’s other guests, Kevin Bacon for the segment, “First Drafts of Rock.”

The recurring sketch pretends to take a look at original versions of classic rock tunes — in this case, ZZ Top‘s 1983 song “Legs.”

Fallon and Stapleton — complete with spinning, fuzzy guitars — played trio’s bassist Dusty Rhodes and guitarist Billy Gibbons, respectively, while Bacon posed as drummer Frank Beard, and ran through a rough cut of the song, with completely different lyrics.

Here’s a sample:

After singing the actual first line from the song, Fallon continued, “She’s got arms/They’re like legs, but on her upper half./She’s got elbows/She scrubs ’em when she takes a bath.”

Stapleton followed with, “She’s got hands/She knows how to wave them/She’s got eyebrows/She knows how to raise them/She’s got nostrils/She knows how to flare them/She’s got a butt cheek/She’s actually got a pair of them.”

Fallon and Stapleton both harmonize on the real chorus, “She’s my baby/She’s my baby/Yeah, it’s alright.”

Bacon is actually a veteran of these “First Drafts of Rock” bits — which date back to Fallon’s Late Night show. He’s appeared in three previous ones parodying Bob Seger‘s “Old Time Rock and Roll,” The Beach Boys‘ “Fun, Fun, Fun” and Tom Petty‘s “Free Fallin.'”

Later, Stapleton and his band performed “I Was Wrong,” from his new album From A Room: Volume 1, available now.

