Chris Stapleton leads country contenders at the Grammys, followed closely by first-time nominees Midland

Chris Stapleton is the country artist who stands to take home the most Grammys at this year’s 60th annual ceremonies, after the nominations were announced Tuesday morning.

The two-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year is nominated in every category for which he’s eligible: Best Country Solo Performance for “Either Way,” Best Country Song for “Broken Halos,” and Best Country Album for From a Room: Volume 1.

First-time contenders Midland made an impressive showing, with nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song, both for their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem.”

Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town each snagged two nominations as well. Little Big Town also paved the way for Taylor Swift’s sole nod for Best Country Song for “Better Man,” which goes to the songwriter(s). Taylor won the equivalent honor earlier this month at the CMA Awards.

Maren Morris, Kenny Chesney, Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett and Alison Krauss round out the country Grammy nominees this year, with one nod apiece. Alison — who’s already won more Grammys than any other female artist — also comes up in the Best American Roots Performance category, for the track “I Never Cared for You” from her Windy City album.

Reba McEntire is in the running this year as well, though not in the country categories. She’ll vie for Best Roots Gospel Album for Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

We’ll find out who wins when the 60th Grammy Awards are passed out Sunday, January 28 on CBS.

Here’s the complete rundown of country nominees for this year:

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton & Mike Henderson

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

