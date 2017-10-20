Chris Stapleton’s a “Millionaire” as he previews “From A Room: Volume 2”

Mercury Nashville

You can sample the first taste of Chris Stapleton’s second album From A Room now, ahead of the record’s December 1 release.

“Millionaire” was originally recorded by singer/songwriter Kevin Welch. Stapleton’s cover is available to stream or download now, or you can check out an audio-only version on YouTube.

On Monday, the reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year makes his first appearance on Austin City Limits. You’ll be able to watch his performance live on ACL’s YouTube channel starting at 9 p.m. ET, ahead of its airing on PBS in early 2018.

