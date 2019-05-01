Chris Young will honor America’s military on his Raised on Country Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

Chris Young is partnering with USAA to honor members of the military on his upcoming Raised on Country Tour.

During the tour, the insurance, banking and financial services company will provide premium tickets, meet-and-greets, and other VIP experiences for servicemen and women and their families.

Chris kicked off the program Thursday in Nashville, performing for soldiers and their families stationed in nearby Fort Campbell, Kentucky. They also got to meet football legend Joe Thomas, who’s in town for the NFL Draft.

“From performing for our service members at military installations around the world to my sister and brother-in-law’s own service in the U.S. Marines, I’ve seen firsthand the many sacrifices our military and their families make every day in service to our country,” Chris says.

“I’m excited to have USAA on board for my 2019 tour,” he adds, “and I’m looking forward to meeting our service members at all the shows.”

Chris’s Raised on Country Tour starts May 16 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

