Chris Young’s “Losing Sleep” is certified gold

Chris Young has had a stellar year and things are only getting better. Recently, the title track and lead single from his latest album Losing Sleep was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

This recognition marks Chris’ 17th gold or platinum certification from the RIAA. Additionally, this week, “Losing Sleep” is in the top 10 on both the Mediabase and Billboard country charts.

Chris recently extended his Losing Sleep World Tour, which will keep the singer on the road through May of next year. Kane Brown and Morgan Evans will serve as openers throughout his 2018 trek.

