Coffee jingles and “Losing Sleep”: Chris Young counts down to new music on Friday

Chris Young is currently counting down the days until the release of his new single, “Losing Sleep,” but he’s also finding time to make a few dreams come true along the way.

Earlier this year, the “Sober Saturday Night” hitmaker partnered with Folgers to work with up-and-coming musicians as part of a new contest to reinvent the coffee brand’s iconic “Best part of wakin’ up” jingle. This week, rapper J Dodd and guitarist/singer Stephen James found out that their acoustic/hip hop treatment of the tune came out on top.

The California duo will get a $25,000 prize to further their musical partnership. You can check out both their winning take on the jingle and their visit with Chris on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Chris continues to tease his sexy new single on social media. We’ll get to hear “Losing Sleep” in its entirety for the first time on Friday.

Losing Sleep / 4 Days A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on May 8, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

