Coffee talk, Kirkland’s and new music: Trisha Yearwood’s busy working on next album

Trisha Yearwood is back in the studio working on her next album with longtime producer Garth Fundis.

Trisha updated fans on her progress during a special edition of T’s Coffee Talk on Facebook, where she showed off her new line of home goods at Kirkland’s.

The two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year revealed she’s currently working on vocals and overdubs, and is more than halfway finished with the record. The Georgia native added she’s particularly excited to have legendary steel guitarist Dan Dugmore playing on the project, since he’s also been featured on classic albums by her heroes Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor.

Trisha’s most recent solo recording was 2014’s Prizefighter: Hit After Hit, which featured six new songs and ten classics. The Georgia native hasn’t cut a full solo record since 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.

So far, Trisha hasn’t said when she hopes to have the album out. In the meantime, you can check out her new Kirkland’s products both in stores and online.

