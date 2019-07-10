Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny and more will say #HeresToTheFarmer with Luke Bryan this fall

ABC/Image Group LA

Cole Swindell’s currently out on Luke Bryan’s Sunset Repeat trek, and he’ll stick around for this fall’s Farm Tour as well.

Mitchell Tenpenny, DJ Rock and the group of Georgia-born Nashville songwriters known as the Peach Pickers will be around to open the shows, too. The Peach Pickers are made up of Thomas Rhett‘s dad Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip.

The six concerts kick off September 26 at Staz Bros. Farm in Marshall, Wisconsin.

Since Luke started the tour in 2009, more than one hundred thousand fans have turned out for the annual events where he takes an ordinary field and turns it into a concert venue. It's also helped him award more than sixty scholarships to students from farming families.

Through Luke's partnership with Bayer, they'll also donate a meal to Feeding America every time you share the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer. All totaled, that's already put three million meals on the table and given $180,000 to the effort over the past three years.

Here's the complete itinerary for Luke Bryan's 2019 Farm Tour:

9/26 — Marshall, WI, Statz Bros. Farm

9/27 — Richland, MI, Stafford Farms

9/28 — Pleasantville, OH, Miller Family Farms

10/3 — Louisburg, KS, MC Farms

10/4 — Douglass, KS, Flying B Ranch

10/5 — Norman, OK, Adkins Farm

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...