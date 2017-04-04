Coming off two big ACM wins, Thomas Rhett plans third album, dad’s comeback

Valory

Thomas Rhett took home two trophies at Sunday night’s ACM Awards in Las Vegas and he’s hoping to live up to those expectations once again with his upcoming album.

Thomas revealed he spent the first part of the year recording a bunch of songs, and he now has the tough job of selecting his favorites for an album.

“I took all of January and made album three,” he said. “We cut twenty-two songs, which is way too many songs. I think the next few months is gonna be me singing all those, getting them all mixed and then trying to narrow down which ones are the keepers.”

However, Rhett revealed he’s not alone on this creative journey. In addition to his just-released duet with Maren Morris, “Craving You,” he is also collaborating with pop star Selena Gomez as well as his father, ‘90’s hitmaker and prolific songwriter Rhett Akins.

TR’s pretty excited about the eclectic mix of music on the new album.

“It’s really all over the place,” Thomas said. “There’s a lot of cool collaborations on the record. My dad is actually featured on the record, which is pretty cool. I’m trying to single-handedly revive his ’90s country music career.”

Thomas is currently bringing his Home Team Tour to adoring crowds. His next big tour stop will be two sold-out shows in his hometown of Nashville on April 20 & 21.

