Coming soon: Jason Aldean will park his “Big Green Tractor” at new Kitchen + Roof Top Bar in downtown Nashville

Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Roof Top Bar is on track to open this June, in time for the 2018 edition of CMA Fest.

The four-story, 27,000-square-foot complex is located between 3rd and 4th Avenue in downtown Nashville. In addition to its 250 dining seats, Jason’s new destination will have six bars, music on every floor, and the largest outdoor patio on Broadway in Music City. It will also feature a 1961 John Deere tractor, a tip of the hat to Jason’s 2009 hit, “Big Green Tractor.”

“It’s pretty cool to finally have my own spot downtown where people can go and have a good time,” the three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year says. “We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m looking forward to having everyone in town for CMA Music Fest help break it in.”

The menu will focus on Southern food. Jason even worked with the chef to recreate his mother’s Peach Cobbler. Fans will also be able to buy Jason’s official merchandise in a store located on site.

