Coming Soon: Tim & Faith’s New Duet?

We still haven’t heard the complete version of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new duet, but if you’re a musician, you might be able to take a shot at playing it.

On Thursday, Tim tweeted the chart for “Keep Your Eyes on Me,” the song he and Faith composed and sing on the soundtrack of his new film, The Shack. Written in what’s known as the Nashville number system, the chart is essentially Music City’s version of the sheet music for the song. In perfect unison, Faith also shared the lyrics on her Twitter account.

Tim plays the main character’s best friend and serves as the narrator for the movie based on the inspirational best-seller. The film is due March 3, and so far, we don’t know when Tim and Faith’s new collaboration will be out. Their tweets seem to tease it could be soon.

For now, you can hear a snippet of “Keep Your Eyes on Me” in the trailer on YouTube.

