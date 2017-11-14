Coming soon to the Country Music Hall of Fame: The beginnings of Tim & Faith’s romance

ABC/Image Group LA

Tim McGraw wrote his proposal to Faith Hill on the mirror in his dressing room during their 1996 Spontaneous Combustion Tour. This week, you’ll have the chance to see that iconic artifact, as it makes its debut as part of the “Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man” exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

You’ll also be able to check out the response Faith wrote in felt-tipped marker: “I am gonna be your wife! Yes. Love you so, so much.”

In addition to the mirror, the new display features the wedding gown the “Mississippi Girl” wore that same year, as well as Tim and Faith’s fashions from the new “The Rest of Our Life” music video.

“We are honored to be included in the halls of this historic museum, among the names and faces of so many of our friends and musical heroes,” the couple says in a statement. “This is a moment that dreams are made of…”

The Hall of Fame exhibit opens on Friday, the same day you’ll be able to buy The Rest of Our Life — Tim and Faith’s first album together — and watch their Soul2Soul concert special on Showtime.

