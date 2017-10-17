Coming soon to your living room: Five decades of memorable moments from the CMA Awards

Time Life

For the first time ever, you’ll soon be able to own the most memorable performances from five decades of the CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association is partnering with Time Life to offer a 10-DVD collection that includes 127 history-making appearances from country music’s most prestigious awards show. You should start seeing the infomercial for the set soon, with CMA Awards Live: Greatest Moments 1968-2015 arriving at retail early next year.

Included in the package are a who’s-who of country royalty, from legends like Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Barbara Mandrell, Buck Owens, and Kenny Rogers to modern-day pioneers like Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Naomi Judd and Charley Pride appear in the project’s bonus features and interviews.

Here are some of the memorable moments you’ll find on the set:

– Merle Haggard sings 1970’s Single of the Year, “Okie from Muskogee,” the same night he won Entertainer

– Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers open the 1983 show with “Islands in the Stream”

– Alan Jackson’s 2001 premiere of the 9/11 anthem “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”

– Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette cover “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” in 1993

– Sheryl Crow teams up with Miranda Lambert and Loretta Lynn to do “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in 2010

You can check out the trailer for CMA Awards Live: Greatest Moments 1968-2015 on YouTube.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...