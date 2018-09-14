Could a country “super-performance” be this year’s Super Bowl halftime show?

ABC/Image Group LA

Super Bowl 53 is still months away but speculation has already started as to who will perform during the halftime show.

The website Bops and Bangers claims “sources” tell them that the NFL and the show’s sponsor, Pepsi, have already come up with a final list of possible performers. One strong contender: a “super-performance” featuring a number of huge country stars, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton.

Also on the list: pop stars Pink, Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson and rap superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Of these names, the inclusion of Janet Jackson’s is the most surprising, given that she — unfairly, some feel — shouldered most of the blame for the 2004 Nipplegate controversy. Her partner in that infamous wardrobe malfunction, Justin Timberlake, was allowed to return this year as the halftime performer.

Super Bowl 53 will take place February 3 in Atlanta. Recent Super Bowl performers have included Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

The last country Super Bowl halftime show came in 2003, when Shania Twain shared the stage with Sting and No Doubt.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...