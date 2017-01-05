Could Shania and Jason Aldean Be the Answers to the Hall of Fame’s Guessing Game?

ABC/Image Group LA

Starting next Monday, we’ll learn the full slate of exhibits planned for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2017.

Beginning Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET, the museum will share a blurred image of the focus of each exhibit via social media, with the big reveal coming the next day. They’ll continue the process all week. Judging by the artwork accompanying the initial announcement, it seems Shania Twain and Jason Aldean are definite possibilities.

Fans who participate in the guessing game through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat will have the chance to win a lifetime membership to the Hall, as well as VIP trips to the individual exhibits.

This is the first time in the museum’s half-century history that it’s revealed its agenda for the entire year in advance.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...