Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2018 exhibits with Little Big Town, The Judds and more

ABC/Image Group LA

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has revealed its 2018 exhibits, and they include Little Big Town, the Judds, Ralph Stanley and Emmylou Harris.

“Having an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something we wouldn’t have ever known to dream of for ourselves, it is beyond a dream come true,” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild of their exhibit, which opens June 29. “We are honored to be a part of Country music, and are so thankful to all our fans, the music community here in Nashville and the museum for this opportunity.”

Additionally, the museum will unveil an updated installment of American Currents: The Music of 2017 on March 9. It will highlight the achievements of Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Randy Travis, and Chris Young, among others.

“Being able to have a little piece of me and what we have accomplished in the last two years showcased in the American Currents exhibit is a dream come true,” Luke Combs says in a statement. “I have often day dreamed about having my stuff here, and now with such a great program, that dream is now a reality.”

Stanley’s exhibit is set to open on July 13, while the Judds’ begins Aug. 3. Harris will follow with her display, launching Oct. 5.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...