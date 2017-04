Comstock/Thinkstock

Little Big Town‘s new single, “Happy People,” isn’t the only happy tune to make the country singles chart. In 1972, Donna Fargo scored at #1 country hit and a #11 pop hit with this song about a female American who was simply elated about her relationship. Can you name it? ANSWER: “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.”

