Though it would go on to be a #1 hit for Ricky Skaggs in 1982, George Strait also recorded this song for his Strait from the Heart album, not realizing Skaggs had cut it a couple weeks earlier. Can you name this Guy Clark classic? ANSWER: “Heartbroke.”

