Though she’s perhaps best known for soundtrack duets like “Up Where We Belong” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” Jennifer Warnes earlier scored a top-ten country hit with this song. Can you name it? ANSWER: 1979’s “I Know a Heartache When I See One.”

