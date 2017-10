Comstock/Thinkstock

Dottie West — who’s often mentioned as a front-runner for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame — scored three #1 duets with Kenny Rogers. Can you name them? ANSWER: “Every Time Two Fools Collide,” “All I Ever Need Is You,” and “What Are We Doin’ in Love.”

