Comstock/Thinkstock

Actress Annette O’Toole recently signed on to join the cast of The Punisher on Netflix. But in 1981, she starred as the First Lady of Country Music in a made-for-TV movie on CBS. Can you name both the country icon and the film? ANSWER: O’Toole played Tammy Wynette in the story of her life, titled Stand by Your Man.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...