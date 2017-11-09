Country stars join “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for “CMA Mean Tweets 3”

Shore Fire Media/Jimmy Fontaine

On Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel followed up the CMAs telecast on ABC with the latest installment of “CMA Mean Tweets 3,” featuring Zac Brown Band, Cassadee Pope, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Jana Kramer, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Little Big Town and Justin Moore.

The Zac Brown Band just laughed when they read their mean tweet, “The Zac Brown Band is on three radio stations at the same time…. As you can imagine this is the worst day of my life. #H8Them.”

Blake Shelton was stunned as he read, “I want to throw Blake Shelton off a highway overpass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house. “

The guys from Old Dominion fell over laughing as they read, a particular obscene tweet, adding, “That guy loves us!”

And Chris Stapleton laughed when he read, “Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.

