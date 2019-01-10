Country stars join pop and rock artists to salute “The King” on NBC’s “Elvis All-Star Tribute,” airing February 17

2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It was announced last year, but now we have details on NBC’s planned tribute to Elvis Presley, courtesy of Variety.

Elvis All-Star Tribute will air February 17 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Blake Shelton, the special was taped in October, and features Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Carrie Underwood.

In addition, Mac Davis, classic rocker John Fogerty and pop stars like Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert and rapper Post Malone will all perform.

The special will create the look and feel of The King’s legendary ’68 “Comeback Special,” where he performed both stand-up, rocking numbers and a more intimate, stripped-down set wearing black leather.

According to Variety, the performances include Adam Lambert singing “Blue Suede Shoes,” John Legend singing “A Little Less Conversation,” Jennifer Lopez singing “Heartbreak Hotel,” Josh Groban belting out “It’s Now or Never,” Shawn Mendes singing “Hound Dog, Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams paying tribute to Elvis’ gospel songs, and Keith Urban duetting with Post Malone on “Baby What You Want Me to Do.”

Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, will appear on the special, as will his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Along with the special, an album called The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special will be released on February 15, It’ll include 15 Presley performances from the ’68 broadcast, three studio recordings of songs that appear in the special, and a new version of “If I Can Dream,” feature Elvis’ original vocals plus those of Carrie, Blake, Darius, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes.

